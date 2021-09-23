Lackawanna County career fair hopes to fill some of the 1,900 job openings

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Career Link, thousands of jobs are available right now in Pennsylvania and businesses are looking to hire and hire on the spot.

There was a job fair Thursday to help fill those thousands of jobs.

A sign of the times, we’ve all seen them. Now Hiring signs are trying to grab the attention of those unemployed or looking for a second job.

“I took a year off school. I’m really just trying to find a good job,” said job seeker 18-year-old Sawyer McHale.

McHale walked around the Viewmont Mall Thursday, stopping by 50 tables to see what peaked his interest from local employers looking to hire.





Scranton Chamber of Commerce hosted its “2021 Workforce Summit and Career Fair” at the mall.

According to Pennsylvania Career Link, nearly 190,000 jobs are available in every sector in the state. At the fair, they’re offering resume counseling, in hopes to fill some of Lackawanna County’s 1,900 job openings.

“We are looking to staff that second plant which we could use about 90 employees to fulfill that,” said Bob Cuff from Simplex Homes.

Simplex Homes is looking to hire people with these skill types. The company manufactures modular homes right in Scranton and struggles to find workers. They say COVID is to blame.

“Since COVID happened the employment numbers have dropped,” said Cuff.

“We have seen a need from our business community for employment. Since post-COVID, those numbers have gone up,” said Amy Luyster, the Vice President of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

Business partners engaged in an educational forum to help each other move past what has been a difficult year.

“So if you are an employer looking to hire or enhance your recruitment skills, there are professionals to tell you how to utilize social media, some best practices that they’ve learned from within their industry,” said Luyster.

To find the available jobs that were on display at the job fair today head to this article to find the current listings.