Lackawanna County Budget with Tax Hike Tabled

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A possible tax increase in Lackawanna County is still on the table.

Commissioners were expected to vote on it Wednesday. That didn’t happen, rather the three person board voted to table it.

“I’m going to second that motion. I just, I’m just not comfortable.”

All three Lackawanna County commissioners voted to table the amended 2020 budget. That amendment coming with a 6.5 mill tax increase which is $84 for the average property owner.

“I’ve been here two and half weeks. We’ve been going over numbers, going over budgets, going over pension funds, I mean its over whelming,” said Chris Chermak, Lackawanna County Commissioner.

Commissioner Chermak made the motion to table in Wednesday’s regular scheduled meeting. Both Chermak and Debi Domenick believe an extra week can help them come up with a decision.

“I just need to wrap my head around this. I am not coming out of the gate and raising everyone’s taxes simply because they tell me I need to,” said Chermak.

Chief Financial Officer for the county, Tom Durkin says the county is facing a $5.8 million deficit in this years’ budget. Plus, fund pension benefits for county workers at a cost of $3.4 million.

“If we make pension payments the general fund deficit will be in the vicinity of $9.5 million for 2020 and that’s a legitimate concern for me,” said Durkin.

Durkin says if a tax increase is not approved, the county’s bond rating will decrease making it harder to borrow. If the tax hike is approved…

“Cover the approximately $6 million deficit as well as the additional $3.4 million that we’re paying into the pension plan,” said Durkin.

The board’s decision to table the 2020 budget comes as the county’s tax office prepares to send out this year’s tax bill without an tax increase. Durkin wanted commissioners to vote yes Wednesday, so residents won’t get two tax bills. Commissioners want to make sure their decision is the right one.

“I want to know where the money is going and it’s not an easy task,” said Chermak.

Commissioners tell Eyewitness News, they plan to vote for the 2020 budget next Wednesday during a special meeting.