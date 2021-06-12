Lackawanna County Boy Scouts retire American flags

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Retiring a symbol of America’s honor, courage, and strength.

6,000 American flags collected from Lackawanna County graveyards were retired Saturday in an official ceremony in Jessup.











Boy Scout Troop 34 took part in the burning of the flags on the grounds of Jessup Hose Company Number One.

“If the flag is worn or faded or ripped, as the U.S. Flag Code says, when it’s no longer a symbol that you can represent, it should be properly retired, which is to burn it,” veteran Andrew Piasecki of Archbald said.

“It’s an honor for me and the rest of us guards, to be here for the burning of the flags,” veteran William David Littlejohn of Jessup said.

Troop 34 will participate in another flag retirement ceremony June 26th which the Northeast Detachment Marine Corps League in Scranton will host.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on this ceremony on Eyewitness News at 11.