Lackawanna County author signs copies of latest book in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County author, Christopher Vernon wrote “Love Letters to My Younger Self” during the pandemic. Sunday, he signed copies of the book at the Groove Brewery in Scranton.

Vernon says he was an essential worker and like many of us, separated from loved ones.

His new book is a collection of his private journals and thoughts during a time of uncertainty and isolation. He says putting his feelings to paper was cathartic, and it’s something readers can relate to.

“What I would like them to gain is just a different perspective, something fresh, something new. Although it’s my thoughts, I think a lot of these are perspectives and things that we all thought at different points, so it’s a matter of just confirmation and ultimately sharing,” Vernon said.

“Love Letters to My Younger Self” is Vernon’s second book. His first is a memoir called “Dancing In a Hurricane.” Vernon will sign books again at Abington Community Library on October 9th, and the Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe on October 23rd.