Lackawanna College to return to in-person learning for fall 2021

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna College has announced plans to return to in-person learning for the fall 2021 semester.

According to a press release from the college, President Dr. Jill Murray said the school is “deciding to return to normal operations as soon as possible, based on the advice of state medical and public health experts, along with Lackawanna’s internal COVID-19 taskforce and with the support of our Board of Trustees.”

Efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will include daily self-assessments, contact tracing, mask requirements, the installation of air filtration systems and cleaning measures, according to the release.

The college’s COVID-19 taskforce will monitor events and continue all existing health and safety precautions. Any changes will depend on the pandemic, vaccination distribution and state and local guideline recommendation changes.