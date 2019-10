(WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna College’s new mascot has a new name.

The results of an online vote were revealed for Homecoming. The falcon’s new name is Elsie, as in LC for Lackawanna College. The previous falcon graduated and it was decided the school needed a new falcon name.

Elsie helped the Falcons soar, defeating Nassau Community College 48-18. Lackawanna remains undefeated on the season at 8-0, winning their last 20 in a row.