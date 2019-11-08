Lackawanna College Announces Cancellation of Men’s Basketball Season

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Lackawanna College announced on Friday it will cancel its 2019-2020 men’s basketball season.

According to a press release the College plans to, instead, focus on rebuilding the program for next year.

“Lackawanna College holds its student-athletes to high standards both inside and outside the classroom.When they fail to meet those standards, our administration must act in the best interest of the entire College community. In this case, unfortunately, we have no choice but to cancel the season,” said Sharon Lynett, Director of Marketing and Communications.