Lackawanna College adjusts student housing for fall semester

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Dr. Jill A. Murray, the president of Lackawanna College, released a letter Tuesday announcing the capacity of residence halls will be no greater than 20%.

The temporary policy, due to COVID-19, is geared toward keeping those with majors that require hands-on instruction in the residences and will be reviewed case-by-case.

Those moving into residence halls will have to check their schedules for accommodations for remote learning.

They say students who were planning on living in the dorms and no longer are eligible will be contacted regarding their personal circumstances.

Dr. Murray tells us, “It is so disappointing to all of us at the College to have to share decisions like this, but please know that this situation is temporary, and this too shall pass. We are a Falcon Family and we will get through this together. Stay strong, stay safe, and stay healthy!”