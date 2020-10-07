Lackawanna College adds new facility in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lackawanna College will soon be tapping into a new area of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Its School of Petroleum and Natural Gas is moving from Susquehanna to Wyoming County.

“The more equipment and training you can give any student, gives them more opportunities in employment because their knowledge is more widespread,” said Sue Gumble, the program director of Lackawanna College’s School of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

With the industry growing, students and faculty have out grown the space in Susquehanna County over the past decade.

The school will relocate to the former Thomas’ Supermarket at the Tioga West Plaza, in Tunkhannock Township.

“Makes our school more accessible to people in other counties, Bradford where the industry is booming right now,” said Gamble.

The school’s new lab will go from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet.

“Our school of petroleum and natural gas will now be able to expand its enrollment, you know, we’re expected 100 students in that major alone,” said Dr. Jill Murray, the president of Lackawanna College.

The School of Petroleum and Natural Gas will share the 17,000 square foot facility with four other college programs.

“Business, accounting, human services, criminal justice and that includes bachelor’s degrees as well as associate’s degrees,” Murray said.

Students in the Tunkhannock School District will be able to continue taking dual enrollment credits a little closer to home.

Classes at the new location at expected to start fall of 2021.