Lack of lifeguards leads to Lackawanna State Park Pool closing

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Swimmers who count on a local pool to cool off will need to start making other plans.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that the Lackawanna State Park Pool will be closed starting Tuesday. The reason? A lack of lifeguards.

The park ran into the same situation in late June but was able to get lifeguards from other state parks to provide necessary staffing.

There’s no word how long the pool will remain closed at Lackawanna State Park.