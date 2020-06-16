Labor of Love: Saving Keithan’s Bluebird Garden

SUNBURY, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An almost century-old garden in Northcentral Pennsylvania calls for help. The response is helping to save a local treasure.

You may remember that just a few weeks ago, Eyewitness News brought you the story of a disease threatening Keithan’s Bluebird Garden.

“Once we found out we knew that we had the disease in the trees we had to do something to take care of it because without the trees the garden would not exist,” said groundskeeper Paul Murray, who helps maintain the gardens with his wife, Layne.

Bacterial leaf scorch is the plant disease that threatened a scenic mainstay in Sunbury.

The groundskeepers at Keithan’s put out the call for help after clearing one infectious oak and running into a financial hurdle for the second.

“It’s the most wonderful thing. I never really expected it,” said Beth Kremer, a volunteer for the site and nicknamed ‘the mother of Keithan’s Gardens. “I mean people have helped us before. We’ve gotten grants and added different things to it. We fixed the little house but this is the biggest thing we’ve done.”

More than $900 came in from donations. The biggest helping hand, however, comes from two businesses with ties to the community. Good’s Tree Care and Zartman Construction.

“We heard that Keithan’s garden had a diseased tree and they were looking for a crane donation to keep the costs down and make it affordable to remove this,” said Zartman vice president Tim Clark.

With two problem trees down and enough of a canopy left to protect the eclectic scene, the community was able to let out a sigh of relief.

Keithan’s is ready to take on another century continuing to create memories for locals and visitors, alike.

“I used to live in Sunbury.,” said Clark. “Keithan’s gardens? Everybody knew it. When I went to the prom, this is where you went for your picture.”

“Hundreds of kids here at a time,” Kremer reminisced. “When this garden is in bloom it’s probably one of the most beautiful spots around.”

“This is our 24th year maintaining the gardens and we have the labor of love,” said Murray. “that it will be here for future generations.”