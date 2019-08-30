Labor Day travelers prepare for Hurricane Dorian

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Labor Day travelers should closely monitor Hurricane Dorian and be prepared to adjust travel plans.

Airport officials are preparing for delays and cancellations.

The storm could impact all travel plans as it moves in closer to the state.

Depending on Hurricane Dorian’s intensity, the tower may have to be evacuated and the jet bridges may need to be stowed.

Most airlines are waiving change fees if the storm affects travel.

In some cases, refunds will be given if flights are cancelled.

On the roadways, the Florida Department of Transportation is monitoring Hurricane Dorian and contractors are securing equipment and their work zones.

All available lanes will be open for travel.

Florida’s 511 Traveler Information System is one of the most effective ways drivers can keep informed about the state’s roadways during severe weather.

Hurricane Dorian could be a true disaster for thousands trying to travel this labor day weekend.

Christine Osborn said,”Every hurricane is different. This one, coming across the state, we might see greater impacts from the winds early on. there’s other times it might be the water or the roadways.

As a precaution, Amtrak is cancelling train services starting Saturday in several cities across the state.

LATEST STORIES: