La Tolteca busy with orders on Cinco de Mayo

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — How long would you wait for Mexican takeout food on Cinco de Mayo?

If you ordered from La Tolteca near Wilkes-Barre, the answer is a couple of hours.

Several dozen customers were lined up early this evening at the popular Mexican restaurant.

Because of pandemic restrictions, there is no dine-in and only takeout orders.

It turns out plenty of people had the same idea.

“It’s not worth the wait. I placed my online order at 3:30 for a 5 o’clock pickup. I got here at 4:30, waited two hours in line,” customer Loreal Orlando said.

“Truthfully, I have a lot of things to do around the house so I wish I was home rather than being here,” customer Rob McHugh said.

The line was orderly when Eyewitness News was there as customers socially distanced in the parking lot while waiting to pick up their Cinco de Mayo food orders.