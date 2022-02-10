LA Rams assistant coach reflects on journey from NEPA to Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Super Bowl LVI is now just three days away.

There are a few local connections to the big game, including a Luzerne County native that will be on the Rams’ sideline.

Swoyersville native Chris O’Hara is now in his eighth season as an NFL coach. He never reached the playoffs until this year and all of a sudden, he finds himself on the verge of a championship. His love of football started right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

O’Hara has the unique distinction of being the last starting quarterback for Bishop Hoban and the first for Holy Redeemer.

“That probably sophomore season at Hoban was one of the most fun seasons I had. My brother was on the team and being a sophomore quarterback, playing at that age. And just part of that season special and then finishing up at Redeemer which was awesome as well.

After high school, O’Hara began his career in coaching. He started at Temple then followed Coach Al Golden to Miami, Florida. From there he advanced to the NFL ranks. He spent three years with the Jaguars, three with Washington, back to Jacksonville, and then finally, to the Rams this season where he’s an offensive assistant, working with the wide receivers.

“It’s a business that’s hit or miss when opportunity comes along. This is my first winning season, so I’ve had seven losing seasons in the NFL, so it’s obviously it’s not easy, right. It’s not. Like sometimes you’re blessed with great players and it all comes together at the right time of the season, and that’s why we’re here, it’s special,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara is coaching some of the most talented players in the game, including Cooper Kupp, who set five NFL records in 2021, including most scrimmage yards in a single season by a wideout.

“Cooper Kupp’s just an all-around amazing player. He had one of the best seasons in the history of the game, and probably in the history of sports at a single position,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara credits this opportunity to win a Super Bowl to his family. His wife Cynthia and son Lincoln have crisscrossed the country with him as he pursued his passion.

“We’ve moved twice already since I’ve been married and my son’s moved once since he’s been born. I’m not there a lot during the season so they sacrificed so I could do what I do,” O’Hara said.

And now, the Swoyersville native is just one win away from lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

“Yeah it’s the biggest game in sports really. It’s exciting, hasn’t really hit me yet, but I’m sure when we get there on Sunday and get out on the field, it’ll definitely hit me,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara told Eyewitness News he has aspirations of becoming an NFL head coach one day, though he added he’s very happy with where he is right now, and why not, since he and the Rams will be on the biggest stage in football on Sunday.