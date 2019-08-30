La Festa Italiana begins in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sights, the sounds and the foods of Italy can be found in downtown Scranton this weekend.

La Festa Italiana got underway Friday afternoon. Thousands of people are expected to come down this holiday weekend for an Italian tradition. It has been going on for many decades.

The majority, if not all, of the vendors are local businesses from our area. There are more than 80 vendors circling Courthouse Square. Eyewitness News Report Cody Butler spoke with a few of them about the event.

La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton continues Friday night until 10, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.