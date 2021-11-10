Korean War vets honored in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local Korean War veterans were honored in a special way Wednesday in Lackawanna County.

U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright presented “Ambassador of Peace medals” to veterans at the Gino Merli Veterans’ Center in Scranton. The medals are an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to American service men and women who served in the Korean War.

Some family members accepted medals on behalf of veterans. Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione attended the the ceremony and will have more on Eyewitness News at 11.