Knoebels receives three awards

(WBRE/WYOU) — Knoebels is awarded three top prizes in the 2019 Golden Ticket Awards.

For the second year in a row, the amusement park is home to the number one wooden roller coaster in the world. The Phoenix is only one of two wooden roller coasters that have made the top 10 each year for 22 years.

Knoebels has also the 2019 award for best food, an honor they’ve enjoyed 17 times in the last 20 years. Also, the 105-year-old grand carousel purchased by the park in 1941 has gone undefeated in the now-retired category of Best Carousel.