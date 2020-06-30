Knoebels preparing to reopen for the season

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) –The area’s largest amusement park is set to reopen tomorrow after being closed due to COVID-19.

Power washing, drilling and cleaning up. These are a few things being done before the big opening day at Knoebels Amusement Park.

“We are making last minute preparations but one thing that we typically don’t have to take into consideration are all the additional health and safety measures due to COVID,” said Stacy Ososkie, the public relations director for Knoebels.

The park was originally supposed to open on April 25th, that is until COVID-19 stepped in. But now with opening day set for July 1st, some say better late than never.

“It’s really exciting. I didn’t think it was going to open at all to be honest,” said Taylor Mitchell from Williamsport.

But park goers should keep in mind, this year will look a little bit different with new COVID-19 guidelines in place at the park.

“We will have social distancing in cue lines, some of the rides you can naturally socially distance from other groups. But there are others that you’ll be seated in particular seats,” said Ososkie.

Knoebels will only be working with 50 percent capacity. More than 150 hand sanitizing stations have also been installed throughout the park as well as plexiglass barriers or sneeze guards at food stands, guest services and gift shops.







“I think it’s better to be proactive than reactive so I mean, I’m okay with it,” said Halle McCormick from Williamsport.

All guests over the age of two are required to wear masks.

“It is a little inconvenient but better safe than sorry,” said Mitchell.

Before Knoebels can open, employees are testing roller coasters and rides making sure everything goes smoothly before opening day.

“It is always our number one priority, even before our guests have fun, we have to make sure they’re safe. So this is just another instance of adding to those health and safety procedures,” said Ososkie.

Typically there are 64 running rides and rollercoasters but now, under the new guidelines, there are less than 40. Eyewitness News is told several more rides could open up this season, depending on project completion.

Regardless, park goers share what they’re looking forward to most once stepping foot inside of Knoebels again.

“The food… the food yeah for sure the food,” said Mitchell.

Knoebels Amusement Park will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m.