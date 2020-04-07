Knoebels opening delayed

ELYSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Knoebels officials have announced they have decided to delay the start of the 2020 season until further notice.

In a press release officials add: “From campground and cottage reservations, to company picnics and special events, we have a plan in place to address questions and concerns. We are

managing the situation one week at a time, and with the goal of providing the best

experience possible for our valued guests. The most up-to-date information, including a list of frequently asked questions, can be found at

www.knoebels.com/COVID19.

We are available to assist our guests Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (800)

487-4386 and contact@knoebels.com. We ask for our guests’ patience, as we

expect an increase in inquiries. We are currently accepting new reservations for

June 1 through November 1, 2020. However, reservations can be modified based

on our actual park opening date.

Our sister companies’ current operational status is as follows: Knoebel Lumber –

Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5p.m.; Nickle Plate Bar & Grill – Daily take-out,

4 to 8 p.m.; and Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course – Closed. Individuals interested in

joining Team Knoebels can apply online at www.knoebels.com/jobs.

Our guests and team members are providing hope for the brighter days ahead.

Guests are reaching out, requesting new reservations and providing assurance

they will be here when we open, and many team members have expressed their

desire to get back to work. We could not be more appreciative of this support and

hope our guests and team know we are eager to welcome them back as soon as

safely possible.

We thank everyone for their understanding as we do our best to navigate this

unprecedented situation. Please stay healthy and happy.”