Knoebels opening delayed

ELYSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Knoebels officials have announced they have decided to delay the start of the 2020 season until further notice.
In a press release officials add: “From campground and cottage reservations, to company picnics and special events, we have a plan in place to address questions and concerns. We are
managing the situation one week at a time, and with the goal of providing the best
experience possible for our valued guests. The most up-to-date information, including a list of frequently asked questions, can be found at
www.knoebels.com/COVID19.
We are available to assist our guests Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (800)
487-4386 and contact@knoebels.com. We ask for our guests’ patience, as we
expect an increase in inquiries. We are currently accepting new reservations for
June 1 through November 1, 2020. However, reservations can be modified based
on our actual park opening date.
Our sister companies’ current operational status is as follows: Knoebel Lumber –
Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5p.m.; Nickle Plate Bar & Grill – Daily take-out,
4 to 8 p.m.; and Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course – Closed. Individuals interested in
joining Team Knoebels can apply online at www.knoebels.com/jobs.
Our guests and team members are providing hope for the brighter days ahead.
Guests are reaching out, requesting new reservations and providing assurance
they will be here when we open, and many team members have expressed their
desire to get back to work. We could not be more appreciative of this support and
hope our guests and team know we are eager to welcome them back as soon as
safely possible.
We thank everyone for their understanding as we do our best to navigate this
unprecedented situation. Please stay healthy and happy.”