Knoebels delays start of season

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Knoebels Amusement Resort announced it is delaying the start of the 2020 season.

In a statement Knoebels announced, “After much discussion and monitoring of the quickly changing COVID-19 situation, we’ve made the decision to delay the start of our 2020 season by two weeks.”

Knoebels opening day was previously set for April 25. Opening weekend is now scheduled for May 9 and 10. Events scheduled in April and part of May have been updated.

