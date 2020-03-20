Knoebels delays start of season

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Knoebels Amusement Resort announced it is delaying the start of the 2020 season.

In a statement Knoebels announced, “After much discussion and monitoring of the quickly changing COVID-19 situation, we’ve made the decision to delay the start of our 2020 season by two weeks.”

Thank you for your understanding, support and patience as we do our best to navigate this situation. #Knoebels pic.twitter.com/dSzdVHhTgD — Knoebels Amusement Resort (@knoebels) March 20, 2020

Knoebels opening day was previously set for April 25. Opening weekend is now scheduled for May 9 and 10. Events scheduled in April and part of May have been updated.