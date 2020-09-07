Knoebels celebrates “last day of summer”

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Families were out trying to hold on to a last bit of summer Monday at Knoebels Amusement Resort.

Monday is the last day the park’s pool will be open. It was also the last weekday for amusements and will now only be open on weekends through November

This Christmas the park is doing something new, a holiday light display. It lost about 40 days this spring, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and is looking to make up for it.

