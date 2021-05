ELYSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular amusement park is also falling in line with easing masking mandates.

Knoebels Amusement Resort says it will no longer require vaccinated guests to mask up while outdoors. However, all guests older than two must wear a face covering while at indoor facilities.

Knoebels says the staff will continue wearing face coverings until further notice while evaluating the situation.

For more information, visit knoebels.com/safeplay.