Kitten season at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s been a sharp increase in the number of cats coming into a local animal shelter.

Griffin Pond is handling the big jump in the number of cats they’re taking care of during the pandemic. The spring months are what’s known as kitten season. This is the time of year where cats begin breeding, leaving shelters packed.

“There’s so many cats out there. A lot of people don’t unfortunately don’t get their cats fixed. And cats start reproducing like crazy. And I don’t think people realize the extreme amount of kittens that cats can have in one season,” fundraising coordinator Jacob Torba said.

Cats can have upwards of eight babies at a time. Being in the middle of a pandemic has created extra challenges for Griffin Pond, leaving them in dire need of help to make sure these cats and kittens get the proper care.

“We can certainly use donations, and just support and help trapping kittens. And even fostering for the time being of that’s possible for some people at this time,” Torba said.

Right now is a great time for families to adopt or foster with the increased number of people at home.

“Fostering is a huge help. We have our applications online that people can check out. We get kittens in like every other day,” Torba said.

Though the shelter has over 70 cats and kittens right now, they don’t see an end in sight for kitten season just yet.

“Once we get the animals out we can get more in. I only see the number going up honestly,” Torba said.

The shelter is closed to the public at this time, but adoptions are still taking place.