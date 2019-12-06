KISS for Kids Radiothon

(WBRE/WYOU) — The KISS for Kids Holiday Radiothon kicked off early Thursday morning at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville.

KISS 102.7 FM from Williamsport started its annual radiothon at 5 a.m. Thursday morning. This is the first year they changed the theme to suit the holidays. Phones were busy all throughout the morning.

“So our main goal here is definitely to raise as much money as we can for this hospital. The funds from this radiothon and other events similar to it got to the things that are above budget needs, things that really make a difference, really make an impact here for our pediatric patients,” Geisinger Foundation Development Specialist Kristen Kowaleski said.

The radiothon will start again Friday for its final day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.