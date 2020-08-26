Kingston residents dealing with flash flood aftermath

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People in Kingston are still cleaning up the mess from Monday’s storm.

One family says they’ve dealt with flash flooding on their street for more than a decade and they’re questioning whether Mother Nature deserves all of the blame. Intersections down Schuyler Street seemed to get the worst flash flooding.

Neighbors say they want something done to prevent this from happening again. Flash flooding from Monday’s storm left a big mess for people in some Kingston neighborhoods.

“The basement was full of water, everything was ruined in the basement,” Evalyn O’Hara Stine said.

This happened at several intersections along Schuyler Street, tearing up the ground at a playground.

“I think it’s really dangerous for little kids to be in right now,” Jim Golightly said.

At the corner of Poplar and Schuyler street, neighbors say the road was still flooded at 8 Monday evening, six hours after the storm hit.

“There was water all in our backyard, all around our house like up to our front porch. Pretty much just everywhere,” Patrick Simmers said.

Simmers and his family spent Tuesday cleaning up their home after the flood.

“See what we can salvage throw things away, dry everything out and start over,” Simmers said.

His mother-in-law, Evalyn O’Hara Stine says it’s something they’ve had to do many times in the past.

“This is the fifth or sixth time in 16 years that this has happened,” Stine said.

Simmers says it’s a big headache to deal with and it’s cost them a lot of money over the years.

He says they lost two cars in the past to flash floods, and now they have to replace their washer, dryer and water heater. They suspect the recurring problem has something to do with the drainage.

“It’s definitely an infrastructure issue but whenever Mother Nature decides to give us a call here, it’s not helpful,” Simmers said.

Stine says she wants some answers but hasn’t had much luck.

“We’ve had no response from Kingston Borough,” Stine said.

Eyewitness News reached out to borough administrators and are still awaiting a response. The municipality of Kingston will collect curbside flood debris for free on Thursday. This is for all streets between Division Street and West Union Street and Wyoming Avenue and Railroad Avenue.