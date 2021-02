KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Kingston Police are on the lookout for a man they say is a suspect in a package theft on Pulaski Street Wednesday.

Image provided by Kingston PD

He can be seen in the photo above and you can contact Kingston Borough Police Department with any information at 570-288-3674, ext. 425, or email Officer Ryan Mahovich at rmahovich@kingstonpd.org.

Their Facebook page is also open for direct messages. All tips are anonymous.