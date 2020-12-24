Kingston Police deliver gifts to family in need

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire truck and police cars pulled up to a home in Kingston Wednesday, but not for the reasons you may think.

Kingston Police delivered presents to a family in need. The gifts included a laptop and toy cars.

The good deed put a smile on everyone’s faces as we all got to witness a little Christmas joy being spread to children. It’s a moment this family will never forget.

“What everybody did for our family and our kids, it’s beyond what ever words i can say,” mother Tracy Benjamin said.

A K-9 cop was also on hand today, giving paws and spreading joy to the children.

