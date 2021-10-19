Kingston Police charge nine men with soliciting minors online for sex

Police say all of the men were caught by the 'Luzerne County Predator Catcher'

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Kingston say nine men have been charged for trying to meet up with children online for sex.

According to police, seven people have been arrested and warrants have been issued for two other suspects. Six out of the nine men are currently in police custody, one is expected to turn himself in and two are at large.

Police say this is a result of a year-long investigation. All of them were originally caught by Musa Harris, who then turned the information over to the Kingston Police Department.

One of the men arrested, Chris Mazzino, worked for the Valley View School District and was suspended indefinitely in connection with an incident regarding a minor.

The men came from all over Pennsylvania and allegedly traveled to Luzerne County to meet and have sexual relations with minors.

Police have charged the majority of the men with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault, and criminal use of a communication facility.