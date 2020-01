(WBRE/WYOU) — A man wanted for a Luzerne County burglary a couple of months ago is now off the streets.

Kingston Police arrested 28-year-old George Johnson. He’s accused of burglarizing a home in November along Mott Avenue. Police say Johnson was spotted Thursday posing as a PPL worker in Wilkes-Barre when he was taken into custody.

Johnson is jailed in Luzerne County.