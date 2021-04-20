Kingston man facing more charges on sexual abuse of children

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 39-year-old John Dawe was arrested earlier this month after police say he had sexually explicit conversations with a detective who was posing as a 15-year-old boy. Now we are learning about new charges of sexual abuse of children and unlawful contact with a minor.

During an investigation, Dawe told investigators that a 17-year-old minor touched him inappropriately while he was working at a video game store in Wilkes-Barre. Dawe claimed to the investigators that he pushed the boy away and told him not to do that again.

According to court documents, investigators then interviewed the minor who said that he was 16-years-old and that he met Dawe at the video game store and then became friends on Facebook. The victim told investigators that they started chatting and that Dawe requested nude images of the child. Dawe then asked the victim to delete the messages “so he won’t get in trouble,” according to the press release.

The victim told police that a few weeks later, he went to the game store and they engaged in sexual activity. The victim stated that Dawe told him not to tell anyone, because he could get in trouble.

Dawe is being charged with sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor along with other related charges.