Kingston man facing indecent exposure charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Kingston man is in custody on charges of indecent exposure.

Police say 24-year-old Edward Palicki exposed himself to several kids. He denied the charges to Eyewitness News saying quote: “I would never expose myself, no, and that’s the God’s honest truth.”

When a photo of Palicki was posted on the Kingston Police Facebook page about the crime he contacted police today and said he was falsely accused.

He later admitted to the crimes and is facing several charges.