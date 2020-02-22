Kingston man charged after sexual contact with minor

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Kingston man is facing child sex charges after police say he engaged in multiple unlawful acts involving minors.

According to a report from police, Chance Alba had been in contact with multiple minors since 2019, communicating with them through the cell phone app “Snapchat” and through video games such as “Fortnight”.

During this time, Alba sent nude pictures of himself while also coercing the minor into sending some of his own.

Alba also engaged in oral sex with one of the minors at his Westmoreland Avenue residence.

Alba is facing charges of unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, dissemination of obscene materials and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

He is held in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $120,000 bail.