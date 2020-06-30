Kingston man charged in D’s Diner burglary

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Kingston man has been arrested and charged for his role in several burglaries in Luzerne County.

Michael Pisano, 22, was extradited from Cape May County Correctional Facility in New Jersey where he was in custody regarding unrelated incidents. The burglaries occurred at D’s Diner, Lispi’s Lounge and Coccia Ford between May 27th and May 28th.

Pisano was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Spagnuolo and is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.

He faces charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, among others.