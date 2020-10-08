Kingston man charged after drug investigation

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Kingston man is charged after a months-long drug investigation.

According to a press release from the Kingston Municipal Police Department, Darrell Armstrong, 32, of Kingston was charged after a search warrant was executed at an apartment in the 200 block of Pierce Street Wednesday.

Officers and agents recovered approximately 1,350 bags of heroin/fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a 9mm Firestar handgun. Armstrong is prohibited from possessing a firearm, due to a prior drug trafficking conviction.

Armstrong was charged with two counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance, one count of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of F1 possession of firearm prohibited, and three counts of F3 criminal use of a communication facility.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Justice James J. Haggerty and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.