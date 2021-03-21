Kingston Jewish Community Center hosts Day 2 of inaugural pickleball tournament

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the fastest growing sports brought some of the best talent in the northeast to Luzerne County Sunday.

The Jewish Community Center in Kingston held Day 2 of its inaugural Spring Slam Jam pickleball tournament. 100 players from five different states showed up to compete across nine different skill level divisions.

Pickleball is a mix between tennis, ping-pong and badminton and can be played in doubles or singles. The sport is definitely growing in the U.S.

“We are just blown away by the talent that came out,” tournament director Amy Cameron said.

“I really think that all age groups would enjoy this sport a lot and I really encourage everybody to play and try it out and you’ll get addicted really quickly, trust me,” Allentown resident Anshul Dadayyapally said.

Head pickleball, a popular company in the pickleball world, will be a sponsor of the JCC’s pickleball league. They’re set to help build two outdoor courts for competition this summer.

If you wish to play or want to learn how, stop by the JCC in Kingston. They play from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.