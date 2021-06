KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A hair salon in Kingston needs repairs after a crash.

It happened Saturday at Studio Glo on Pringle Street. A car struck by another vehicle careened into the front of the building.

Hufford’s Handymen Service was on the scene and says the building is structurally sound. Albert Hufford added that repairs to the front of the building are pending and the salon is expected to reopen by Thursday.