Kingston DJ brings joy to neighbors during coronavirus pandemic

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local DJ helped bring some joy to hundreds of residents at a local high-rise.

Bob Perks put on a mid-day show Friday outside Dan Flood Towers in Kingston. He sang and played music outside the 16-floor, 210 unit building.

Many of the residents were joined by people in neighboring buildings enjoying the music and fun from their windows. Perks also lives at the high-rise and knows how frustrating it is for residents having to stay cooped up in their rooms because of the pandemic.

“We have people, they want to come down and play bingo. They can’t do it. They want to play Po-Ke-No, they can’t do it. So, we miss this and this music is always the healer, the great healer,” Perks said.

Perks thanked the staff at Dan Flood Towers for letting him perform. He hopes to be able to do it again in the near future.