King’s College visited by Santa

(WBRE/WYOU) — A rather popular fellow paid a visit to a local college on Saturday.

It was Santa Claus. He arrived at King’s College for the annual Breakfast With Santa event. Santa visited with alumni, family, and friends on the third-floor Snyder Room at the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center Saturday morning.

The event featured a hot breakfast buffet and photo opportunities for children with Santa. The event hosted by the alumni engagement office was a way for former students and their families to enjoy the holiday season.

“We think its important for our alumni to come back to campus now with their families and show them where they went to school and also just to enjoy the holiday,” Beth Doherty, associate director of alumni engagement, said.

The children in attendance received a special gift from Santa’s helpers and King’s alumni engagement office.