King’s College unveils new bookstore

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — King’s College students no longer have to trek to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre to purchase their textbooks and supplies.

They now have their very own on-campus bookstore in a location that meant so much to this school community.

“It’s a historic thing. We take a building that was part of our heritage by our people gathering there, and we’re transforming it back now into our campus store,” King’s College president Rev. Thomas Looney said.

The former S&W restaurant building on North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre serves a new purpose. Once a popular place of gathering for the King’s College community, it’s now the Monarch Outfitters and Books campus store; a one-stop shop exclusively for King’s College students.

“It went from one place not necessarily on campus but it was still really important to King’s students, to another place that now is part of our campus officially and is just still a really important part of the community,” junior Vivian Williams said.

The grand opening of this on-campus bookstore Thursday marked the beginning of a new chapter for the school. For 15 years, King’s shared the Barnes & Noble bookstore on Public Square with Wilkes University.

“I’m a commuter on campus, so lugging my backpack back and fourth was kind of a challenge but I’m very happy now that it’s back on our campus. It’s in a great location and we’re very excited about it,” junior Maddie Lewis said.

King’s officials say convenience was factored into the decision. A committee chose the vendor Ecampus to sell the textbooks and manage the store. It’s a new era many King’s College Monarchs say they’re thrilled to be a part of.

“It means a lot to me that it’s so close to campus. Other than it being off campus and having to walk over, even sharing it with Wilkes, it’s nice that we can experience King’s together and be closer together,” junior Michael Mecadon said.