King’s College to move fully virtual after increase in COVID-19 cases

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The President of King’s College, Fr. Jack Ryan, CSC, announced they will move to online, distance learning after a rise in COVID-19 cases over the course of the last week.

In the college’s weekly reporting, they have identified 42 cases among students from November 2nd through November 8th. The college says it is aiming to mitigate further spread by moving to an entirely virtual model of learning.

In-person classes will be suspended beginning on November 13th through the end of the fall semester. Athletics and intramurals will also be suspended for the remainder of the fall semester, also effective November 13th.

In-person classes — both hybrid and traditional formats — will resume via virtual distance learning on November 17th and end as scheduled on Wednesday, November 25th.

“As the pandemic continues, so does our uncertainty. In such moments, circumstances sometimes necessitate swift changes. With this change, we ask for your understanding and collaboration,” Ryan said in the college’s statement.