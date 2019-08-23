King’s College Students Volunteer for 20th Annual CitySERVE Event

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) “We are picking weeds for this farm and just helping them out, there is a lot of property and they need help doing it so we are just giving back to the community,” says Avery Mastrandrea, King’s freshman, Long Island, New York.

Classes may not have started just yet for students at King’s College, but they are doing a bit of ‘voluntary’ homework. More than 600 first-year King’s College students took part in the 20th annual CitySERVE event.

It has been named one of the largest one-day volunteer efforts across the region. One of the groups of freshman students were dropped off at Hillside Farms in Shavertown. Then they were assigned different tasks to start the afternoon.

We spoke with the Associate Director of Admissions, who said this act of kindness will greatly help the community.

“This is going to help a lot of the workers in the area and not have to do some of the work that takes a lot of time and now there’s 20 students here in one location,” says Eric Grego.

Many of the first-year students told Eyewitness News they didn’t mind lending a helping hand.

“I just feel it’s important to recognize your environment and you’re living here, treat it right,” says Alexa Andruzzi, Staten Island, New York.

“This makes me feel very grateful because I know there would be other people who would give back too and I hope the rest of the world can do this too,” says Miles Wagner, Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Grego said the students knew they were going to volunteer, but didn’t know where. They got on the bus, then arrived at Hillside Farms to help do some yard work.

Other students from various groups helped clean up the Luzerne County SPCA, Francis Slocum State Park, along with other properties around the valley.