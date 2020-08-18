King’s College announces re-opening plan

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — King’s College has announced safety requirements for students and visitors this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its reopening plan.

All individual visitors are required to:

wear a face covering in all public, common areas of the campus, both inside and outside of buildings.

maintain six feet social distancing in all interior areas.

follow CDC guidelines: washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an effective hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol), and cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

refrain from smoking or vaping anywhere on King’s College property.

Perform a temperature check prior to leaving for campus and stay at home if he or she has symptoms of COVID-19, especially a fever (100.4 degrees or higher).

In addition to those rules, King’s College has established new operational practices including: enhanced cleaning protocols, physical classroom modifications, providing personal protective equipment for employees, increased sanitizing stations across campus, establishing directional travel in campus buildings, enhanced health monitoring and reporting systems, and the establishment of quarantine spaces.

Classes begin Monday August 24th.