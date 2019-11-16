King of the Wing NEPA Event Raises Money for Cancer Research

(WBRE/WYOU) — A tasty event was held Friday night to raise money for cancer research.

King of the Wing NEPA was held at Franco’s in Wilkes-Barre. The event featured numerous local celebrity chicken wing eaters, including PA Live! host Haley Bianco. But this contest was more about fundraising than wing consumption.

Friday night’s winner was Phyllis Monda, an area cancer advocate, who drew the most donations. All total, the event raised more than $1,000 for the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life.