Kielbasa Festival theme pays tribute to first responders

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local festival of the most delectable Polish treat is underway for a second straight day.

The 17th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival is drawing a crowd. The day kicked off with a parade with the theme Thank You First Responders, an appropriate tribute given the pandemic forced last year’s festival to be canceled.

70 vendors are serving up all kinds of food, including a variety of kielbasa. For the first time this year, there was a People’s Choice Award event, with festival visitors able to vote for best kielbasa. Money from the fest, is given right back into organizations in the community.

This year’s Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival wraps up Saturday night at 11.

