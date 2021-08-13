Kielbasa Festival in Plymouth offers something for everyone

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plymouth, Luzerne County is the place to be if you love the smoke treat kielbasa.

The popular summer sausage festival is back and ready to serve up kielbasa and much more. The festival was going on Friday and will resume Saturday. There is something for everyone with varieties of food and entertainment throughout the day and night.

The event brings the community together again after being canceled last year because of COVID. A competitive aspect was brought this year for the first time.

“People visiting town can go to the kielbasa vendors, pick out their favorite smoked and fresh, and come here and vote for their favorite smoked and fresh. So again, it’s people’s choice awards and everybody that comes can vote this year, it’s brand new,” organizer Terry Womelsdorf said.

There are 70 vendors and nine kielbasa stands featuring smoked and fresh kielbasa. Many people will vote on who reigns supreme when it comes to the best kielbasa in the area. All money from the festival goes towards a variety of organizations throughout the town.