Kids and telemedicine visits

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coronavirus crisis is giving way to a boom in telemedicine.

Pediatrician Jeffery Kile, MD of PAK Pediatrics is part of the virtual visit uptick after launching telemedicine visits in March.

He diagnosed seven-year-old Gibson Williams on Wednesday of having just a cold.

Gibson‘s mother is relieved she did not have to bring him or any of her other three children out of the home given the pandemic.

Reporter Mark Hiller Will explain the benefits to both patients and the doctor tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

