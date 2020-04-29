“Kidding” around with social distancing

STILLWATER, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – When it comes to social distancing, Bonham Nursing Home and Rehab Center isn’t “kidding” around.

Except for Tuesday, when three highly trained goats from Buttinhead Farms came for a visit to cheer up the residents through their windows.

Brenda Yaple, Activity Director at Bonham Nursing Home said, “I have had other critters here, but this is the first time we had goats.”

The Coronavirus pandemic has the facility on lock down, with no visitors and residents can’t leave their rooms.

So, Yaple has to get creative when it comes to entertainment. This one was a hit.

Ashley Raspen, Owner of Buttinhead Farms said, “All the residents, they’re thrilled. They were thrilled just to watch goats jump on people. Just me and their activity instructor.”

Goat yoga is one way Raspen makes money, but her business was also affected by the Coronavirus. When Yaple used social media to request the animals, Raspen jumped at the opportunity.

“And I love socializing people and hugging and talking to people and this is the way we could do it and make people happy but fills me with joy, said Raspen.”

“It was a win-win. We were able to help her farm and she was able to bring joy to our folks. And this is turned out even better than I had hoped, said Yaple.”

This visit was extra special for one 98-year-old resident, who nearly died just days ago. Today, they celebrate her life and the happiness that can come with this gift of a goat.