Keystone Mission Volunteers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) “We are packing cucumbers right now, for the needy. And I just thank God that I’m here to help them because when I was a kid, I was unfortunate like they were. I just want to give back to them,” says volunteer Sylvia Shaffer.

She, along with the other volunteers wake up and start bagging food at the Keystone Mission to prepare for a busy day.

The produce market is celebrating its one-year anniversary Wednesday after being partnered with the Wienberg Regional Food Bank. The food handed out will offer some healthier options for people to put on their dinner tables.

“Part of this process with the food bank is to introduce food, fresh… healthy food, into the hands of people that might otherwise not get it,” says Kathy Regan, Keystone Mission Distribution Manager.

Not only is this giving back to the hands of people, but helping hands of society.

“It’s the best way to feel a part of society. I would like to be a help and I would like to know people,” says Zeynep, a King’s College student.

“It takes a lot of hands to do this. As you can see in the background, there is 1,500 pounds of carrots, that’s a pound and a half of carrots for every person that comes in,” Regan explains.

Regan told Eyewitness News that last year they had about 70 families registered, still donating a lot of food. But this year, they are expecting over 1,000 people showing up to get some food.

As visitors leave this evening, they will walk out with nearly 60 pounds mixed with fresh carrots, cucumbers, fruits, along with even some paper products. Residents from all over Luzerne County are welcome to sign up and stop by the third Wednesday of every month.

To register, go to Keystone Mission.org and under programs, select ‘Produce Market’. Then, fill out the form on the page.