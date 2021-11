WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Keystone Mission set up shop on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Thursday afternoon to provide Thanksgiving meals for those in need.

A number of men and women stopped by for a “to-go meal” and fellowship. They also provide clothing if needed. A number of area businesses, church groups and individuals helped to make Thursday’s dinner possible.

The Keystone Mission also provided meals at their day center in Scranton.