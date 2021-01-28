Keystone Mission holds food distribution in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Keystone Mission held a food distribution at their Wilkes-Barre location Thursday afternoon.

Lines of people waited out in the bitter cold to pick up their bags of food. Volunteers tell Eyewitness News they were eager to help out and give back to members of the community.

“Basically get three bags, one with food, one with canned goods, and one with winter clothing, gloves, socks. Basically what people really need, especially with days like today,” Swift Kennedy & Associates consultant Bill Fleming said.

If you would like to pick up goods at the Keystone Mission, be sure to register beforehand. There will be two food distributions scheduled for February. The first is Thursday, February 11 and the second is Thursday, February 25. Both are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.